Ghana: ﻿redavia Launches Solar Carport Product At Sgs

Redavia, a global market leader in solar power, has launched its modular solar carport product, the Redavia Fast Track Solar 40 Carport (FTS-40CP), with a first installation at SGS, a global leader in inspection, testing, verification, and certification.

Redavia deployed the carport solar farm at SGS's inspection and testing facilities at Tema Harbour.

The carport is Redavia's second project at SGS after the ground mount solar farm Redavia deployed at the Tema site in July of 2018, the company said in a statement on its website.

"SGS Sustainability Strategy continues to be built around four pillars - professional excellence, people, environment, and community - supported by Group wide policies, global programmes and local initiatives.

"Their environmental pillar focuses on decreasing annual CO2 emissions, so they welcomed the chance to scale up their renewable energy usage," the statement said.

Redavia said the FTS-40CP was designed to convert business parking lots into energy generation hubs.

"Now businesses like SGS are able to benefit from Redavia's well-known cost-efficient energy and flexible lease contracts, while making the most efficient use of the land they already own by utilising their parking lot as an instrument for energy generation," it said.

Additionally, the statement said Redavia's premium aluminum carport provides shading and protection for vehicles, for an upscale parking experience.

Commenting, Mr Samuel K. Gyan, Managing Director of Anglophone West Africa (Ghana, Sierra Leone & Liberia) at SGS Ghana Limited, said, "SGS continues to prioritise our corporate social responsibility, in Ghana and across our global organisation."

"We're happy the REDAVIA carport allows us to scale up the size of our solar installation, taking another step towards closing in on our environmental goal of decreasing CO2 emissions, while still making the most of our land," he added.

Erwin Spolders, CEO and founder of REDAVIA, stated, "We're very excited to be able to offer this new product. The FTS-40CP will enable business owners like SGS to maximise their space, gaining clean, cost-efficient energy and a refined parking experience for their customers all in one. It's a win-win scenario."