Ghana: Record Revenue for Hearts, Kotoko Clash

Sunday's Ghana Premier League clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium raked in a revenue record of Gh¢726,380.

The amount becomes the highest revenue recorded in a match, according to Charles Amofah, Head of Public Relations of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

The Porcupine Warriors won the tie 2-1 with goals from Justice Blay and Naby Keita on either side of Joseph Esso's goal in the second half.

Kotoko's game against Coton Sports Garoua in the CAF Confederations Cup competition which grossed GH¢ 639,000 held the previous record.

Despite the high turnout, a section of fans that thronged the stadium were left at the mercy of ticket racketeers who sold match tickets at exorbitant rates.

According to the fans, it could affect spectatorship again if activities of the ticket racketeers go unchecked.

Times Sports' checks at the stadium showed that as of about 2pm, tickets had been sold out with a lot of fans outside the stadium being forced to buy from the fans turned 'businessmen'.

A few of the fans that spoke with the Times Sports indicated that they were left with no choice but pay double the face value of tickets to the Popular Stand, Centre Line and other areas of the stadium.

But sources at both the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and NSA told the Times Sports those complaints have reached them but unfortunately there is nothing in place to check the menace.

They said the situation would be monitored with subsequent matches and if it comes to their attention as a regular feature, then the authorities must move quickly to halt that trend.