Ghana: Grcl Begins Free Rail Service for Commuters ﻿from Takoradi to Tarkwa

28 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye, Takoradi

The Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) will this morning begin a free rail service for commuters from Takoradi to Tarkwa.

The free ride would continue until Friday, January 31, 2020, according to the Deputy Managing Director in charge of Engineering at the GRCL, Dr Adjei Anyetei, saying it was part of whipping up enthusiasm of the passengers, following the recent refurbishment of the coaches and rail lines.

A statement copied to the Ghanaian Times in Takoradi yesterday, said the train would depart from Takoradi to Tarkwa at 6: 15 am and depart from Tarkwa to Takoradi at 3:00 pm each day.

The statement signed by Dr Anyetei, explained that the exercise followed the completion of the rehabilitation works on the Takoradi to Tarkwa rail line.

Meanwhile, commercial passenger service would begin on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

The GRCL said it had conducted several successful joint test runs with the Ghana Railway Development Authority, the regulator, to ensure that the lines were suitable for passenger service.

The release said, "After the test runs, Ghana Railway Development Authority has given certification for GRCL to commence passenger service on the line.

"We wish to also indicate that currently, the Western line is being developed and occasionally there will be the need for GRCL to stop operations to enable the contractor to do some civil works on the line," the GRCL added.

The general public, it said, would be duly informed when such occasion arose.

