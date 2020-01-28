Mauritius: Coronavirus - Health Minister Meets Stakeholders to Coordinate Actions

28 January 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Jagutpal, chaired a coordination meeting, this afternoon, on the situation of the coronavirus with stakeholders from the port, airport and tourism sector.

The stakeholders were Air Mauritius, Airports of Mauritius Ltd, Airport Terminal Operations Ltd, Passport and Immigration Office, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, Mauritius Police Force, Mauritius Ports Authority, Association des Hôteliers et Restaurateurs de Maurice (AHRIM), and Emirates.

Minister Jagutpal pointed out that all passengers will have to provide a valid address in order to facilitate screening of symptomatic cases by Health inspectors. So far, he said there have been nine symptomatic cases, two people who have returned to China and the other seven have been put in the Quarantine Ward of the Souillac hospital. He confirmed that these people do not suffer from coronavirus.

The minister announced that both arriving and departing passengers will pass through the thermal detectors at the airport so as to determine any case of fever. He underlined that the Ministry has put in place the protocol and the measures recommended by the World Health Organisation and indicated that several protective equipment, including medical masks N 95, have already been made available to health personnel at the airport.

He appealed to all stakeholders to collaborate closely while adding that the support of each and everyone is needed to raise awareness on the coronavirus.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

