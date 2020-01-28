Angola: EU Supports Angola in Security of Gulf of Guinea

28 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The European Union (EU) reiterated last Monday, in Luanda, that it will continue to support Angola, both technically and financially, to strengthen security in the Gulf of Guinea.

The guarantee was expressed by the chairwoman of the European Union Working Group in charge of African Affairs, Marie La Pierre, after a meeting with the Angolan Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Téte António, during which the "Joint Path" agreement was analyzed.

Speaking to the press, EU Head of Mission Marie La Pierre said that Angola, from its experience and being a member of the Security Council of the African Union (after having already been on the United Nations Security Council), is a very important partner for ensuring continental security.

The Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Téte António, highlighted the strategic partnership between Africa and the European Union through the close relationship between the two continents.

He declared that the "Joint Path" agreement traces a more direct route of cooperation, embodied in issues of peace and security, good governance, economic growth, energy, transport, environment, science and technology, education and staff training.

The Gulf of Guinea region has eight percent of the world's oil resources, according to official data, as well as significant fishing activities and maritime traffic, and groups Angola, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, São Tomé and Príncipe, Democratic Republic of Congo and Republic of Congo.

"Joint path", signed on July 23, 2012, in Brussels (Belgium), has been a platform to deal with regional, continental and global challenges, on the basis of constructive dialogue in the fields of peace and security, good governance, growth economic, energy, transport, environment, science and technology, teaching and staff training.

