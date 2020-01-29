Rwanda: Muhitira Gears Up for World Marathon Championships

29 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda's elite middle and long distance runner, Felicien Muhitira, has started intensive preparations ahead of the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships slated on March 29, in Poland.

The Mountain Classic Athletics runner, who won the inaugural Huye Half Marathon, claimed gold after using 1 hour, 6 minutes and 39 seconds is looking to do better in the international race.

Speaking to Times Sports, Muhitira said that after winning the Huye Half Marathon, he has continued intensive preparations in the chilly conditions of Ngoma District as he bids to capture a podium finish.

"I have started daily training sessions and I chose Ngoma district because of its hilly terrain that is similar to the one we will race on in Poland".

In 2018, Muhitira won a semi-marathon in Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo and retained the same crown last year.

The 26-year- old has also secured a ticket to Tokyo 2020 games after earning his minima in the men's full marathon in Italy in April last year.

A total of 12 athletes will represent Rwanda in both the men and women categories but for now the federation is yet to confirm which of those athletes will go to Poland.

