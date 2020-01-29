Rwanda: IGP Munyuza Urges Police Officers on Ambition, Vision

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dan Munyuza, has challenged police officers to always have a vision, ambition, and goals for every year.

Munyuza made the call on Tuesday during a visit to the District Police Unit (DPU) of Bugesera, where he also briefed officers deployed there.

The visit was in line with Rwanda National Police leadership's visits conducted every year in all police units - both territorial and specialized - countrywide to interact with police officers in order to improve their daily duties.

The IGP's visits that started with Eastern region and will continue to all DPUs across the country.

While addressing about 200 police officers working at Bugesera DPU, the RNP chief commended them for "their good policing work" last year 2019 and encouraged them to do more.

He added that annual ambitions and vision should define every police officer as it is for the entire Rwanda National Police as an institution.

"Evaluate goals set in the previous year to accomplish the policing mandate and set new ones for the coming year. We should be able to see what was not achieved and be able to renew our strategies to further enhance quality policing services," IGP Munyuza said.

He observed that although the security situation is generally good and continues to improve in all aspects, there is no room for laxity.

"Police officers should be ready and prepared to face any likely challenges," Munyuza said.

"There might be some security threats and bad elements still planning destabilise our security, and police officers should always be ready and prepared. Discipline and professional conduct are key factors to guaranteeing security for people living in Rwanda, and their property," he said.

"Terrorism, people who are manipulated to join bad elements and others; all these are real in this region. Don't be distracted, remain focused," he added.

He reminded them of their "very important mission to protect people and their property" and cautioned them against behaviours that contravene with RNP's code of conduct.

"To be a police officer is a great and noble mission, it is beyond your daily challenges. You are trusted to secure the people, don't underestimate yourself... believe in yourself. You stand for our country and stand tall against any threat against the security and the well-being of the people."

He urged them to be defined by ethical values and professional character.

"Be police officers with your country at heart, putting the well-being of Rwandans before your personal interests."

IGP Munyuza appealed to the officers to upgrade their mindset, prioritise service delivery, work for the public, and respect each other, their superiors and the people they serve.