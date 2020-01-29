Rwanda: Team Rwanda Riders Turn Focus to Tour Du Rwanda

After winning the team category position in the La Tropicale Amissa Bongo cycling competition last week, Team Rwanda captain Samuel Mugisha says the team will now start training ahead of Tour du Rwanda, the country's premier cycling race that is slated for February.

Team Rwanda had six representatives in the elite cycling competition where they managed to scoop Rwf1.2m prize money on top of other individual cash prizes.

The team was led by Joseph Areruya and included other riders like; Samuel Mugisha, Moise Mugisha, Didier Munyaneza, Renus Byiza Uhiriwe and Jean Claude Nzafashwanayo.

"The Tour du Rwanda is a really important race for us as riders because it is one of the biggest races in Africa. It is part of the UCI Africa Tour calendar and it has become a great race so we must give our best and try to make our country proud again," Mugisha said.

Sixteen teams have confirmed participation in the country's premier cycling competition and there is a balanced representation from the major cycling nations of the African continent and a number of globally experienced teams.

This year's routes promise to be exceptional with long climbs on almost all stages, including 4,279 metres in Stage 4 that will depart Rusizi to Rubavu on a gruesome 206.3km distance - the longest stage of the eight-day competition.

"We are in better shape physically and mentally and we are looking forward to do better. It is going to be very difficult but, as a team, we are ready to give our best." The 2018 champions noted.

Rwanda will be represented by two teams which are; Benediction Cycling Team (Rwanda) and Team Rwanda.

Italian side Androni-Giocatolli will be the only debutants in the Tour du Rwanda which will be only in its second edition since its upgrade to UCI 2.1 category last year.

Tour du Rwanda route stages

Sunday 23-February)

Stage 1: Kigali - Rwamagana - Kigali (114.4 km)

Monday, February 24

Stage 2: Kigali - Huye (120,5km)

Tuesday, February 25

Stage 3: Huye - Rusizi (142km)

Wednesday, February 26

Stage 4: Rusizi - Rubavu (206.3km)

Thursday, February 27

Stage 5: Rubavu - Musanze (84.7km)

Friday, February 28

Stage 6: Musanze - Muhanga (127.3 km)

Saturday, February 29

Stage 7: Kigali - Individual Time Trial (4.5km)

Monday, March 1

Stage 8: Kigali - Kigali (89.3km).