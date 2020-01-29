Kenyan Student From China Quarantined at KNH Over Suspected Coronavirus

Nairobi — A patient exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms was Tuesday hospitalized at the Kenyatta National Hospital, having flown into the country from China.

The hospital has confirmed that the patient landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Tuesday morning from a flight originating from Guangzhou, China.

"It is true we have a patient who showed symptoms similar to those of Coronavirus and has been isolated," said Hezekiah Gikambi, KNH's Communications Manager.

He did not provide more details, only saying "the ministry (of Health) will be issuing a statement on this."

A statement from Kenya Airways says the student flew in from Guangzhou.

"A decision to quarantine the passenger was reached by the Kenya Government port health authorities stationed at JKIA," the airline said, adding that the passenger had been cleared to travel by the China port health authorities."

The death toll from coronavirus in China hits 106 with over 4,000 confirmed cases.