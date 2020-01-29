Kenya: FKF Approves New Electoral Board in SGM

28 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee in a Special General Meeting adopted the newly composed Electoral Board ahead of the repeat elections.

The new Board comprises of Kentice Tikolo, Patrick Mathew Onyango, journalist Ali Hassan Kauleni, Alfred Ndinya, and Samuel Karanja.

Eighty delegates were in attendance, among them representatives from the 48 FKF Branches as well as Kenyan Premier League, National Super League, Division One League, and representative of the FKF Women Premier League.

Top on the agenda at the SGM was the adoption of decisions by the National Executive Committee, adoption of the newly composed Electoral Board as well as the 2019/2020 Electoral Code.

The delegates also voted to adopt the amended Electoral Code, which will now be in force for the upcoming elections.

Following the meeting, the Board will now be mandated with conducting repeat elections.

