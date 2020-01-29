Kenya: Govt to Fund Teams for Olympics Qualifiers

28 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Keziah Aoma

Nairobi — In a bid to ensure Kenya enters as many teams as possible in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the government in collaboration with respective federations and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) will facilitate funds for teams that will compete in the qualifiers.

This was announced on Tuesday by the Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Sports, Ambassador Amina Mohamed while opening the sports marketing workshop organized by the NOCK) in Nairobi where all the federations attended.

The CS' sentiment comes after a number of national teams have struggled to raise funds for qualifiers with the national women's rugby team, the Kenya Lionesses and their counterparts from the volleyball team, Malkia Strikers being victims.

"We had requested that federations present their funding proposals before the end of the year and most them have done that, we will be looking at those proposals and they should not expect what they asked for, we are going to rationalize and make sure everybody is given what is needed and not what they asked for," the CS stated.

Her sentiments were echoed by the NOCK treasurer Anthony Kariuki, who said they presented the budget to the Ministry of Sports and agreed the government should assist federations in terms of funding to ensure they do not miss the qualifiers.

"We have planned adequately and presented our budgets one of the largest item in the budget is the qualification procedures and we have agreed that clearly the government will assist in qualification, what the CS said is that we are going to relook at the budgets that were presented, rationalize them so that we can reason together with the federations and that is a key thing and once we tell them federations can work backwards," Kariuki underscored.

Kariuki also underlined that teams that have already qualified, like the Malkia Strikers, Kenya Lionesses, Kenya Sevens and a huge chunk of runners should also be facilitated for ample preparations.

"We believe qualification is a key process, the teams that have already qualified have a serious budget in preparations so we want to concentrate on them to prepare adequately so that they can be ready for the games," the NOCK treasurer underscored.

Acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku noted that NOCK will start building capacity within the sports federation and by extension within the sports building fraternity in Kenya.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Olympics
East Africa
Kenya
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.