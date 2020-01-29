Rwanda: Coronavirus - Government Advises Against Non-Essential Travels to Affected Region

29 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has advised against all non- essential travel to China's Hubei Province, an area most affected by the novel coronavirus.

First reported in China (Wuhan City, Hubei Province) in December last year, the virus has been recently reported to have already spread to 17 countries worldwide including Cote D'Ivoire Africa where a case was reported.

Reports show that more than 4,500 people have been infected globally, and 106 killed.

All deaths so far have been reported in China, with most around Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

In an advisory issued Tuesday by the ministry, said it "advises against all non-essential travel to Hubei Province (China) due to a novel (new) coronavirus outbreak."

"Rwanda, through the Ministry of Health, is closely working with the World Health Organization to ensure preparedness of our health professionals in screening and administering care to those with symptoms of the said virus. " the statement reads.

Government promised to review and update the travel advisory as needed, based on the latest information on ground and advice from public health authorities.

Common signs of the novel coronavirus infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, kidney failure, and even death.

Recently, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana the Director General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre advised people to:

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Stay home when you are sick.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

- Avoid unnecessary handshaking if you present clinical signs of the flu-like syndrome.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Health
East Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.