Rwanda: Coronavirus - Government Advises Against Non-Essential Travels to Affected Region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has advised against all non- essential travel to China's Hubei Province, an area most affected by the novel coronavirus.

First reported in China (Wuhan City, Hubei Province) in December last year, the virus has been recently reported to have already spread to 17 countries worldwide including Cote D'Ivoire Africa where a case was reported.

Reports show that more than 4,500 people have been infected globally, and 106 killed.

All deaths so far have been reported in China, with most around Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

In an advisory issued Tuesday by the ministry, said it "advises against all non-essential travel to Hubei Province (China) due to a novel (new) coronavirus outbreak."

"Rwanda, through the Ministry of Health, is closely working with the World Health Organization to ensure preparedness of our health professionals in screening and administering care to those with symptoms of the said virus. " the statement reads.

Government promised to review and update the travel advisory as needed, based on the latest information on ground and advice from public health authorities.

Common signs of the novel coronavirus infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, kidney failure, and even death.

Recently, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana the Director General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre advised people to:

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Stay home when you are sick.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

- Avoid unnecessary handshaking if you present clinical signs of the flu-like syndrome.