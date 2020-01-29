Kenya: Tusker Star Joins Omani's Al Itihad

28 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan International midfielder Humphrey Mieno has joined Omani side Al Itihad on a three-month loan deal from Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Tusker.

The club confirmed the development in a short statement.

"Humphrey Mieno has today joined Al Itihad on loan for the duration of the 3 months. The midfielder will spend the rest of the 2019/20 campaign on loan in Oman. Mieno returned to Tusker in 2019 from St. George, Ethiopia and has been a member of the squad which won the 2016 double," the statement read.

Founded in 1975, Al Itihad are based in the town of Salalah. They currently play in the Omani first Division League - the country's second-tier.

Al Itihad have a fully fledged sports club with hockey, volleyball, handball, basketball, badminton and squash teams. They also have various youth football teams competing in the Omani Olympic League and the Omani youth leagues (under 17 and under 19).

Mieno re-joined Tusker at the beginning of the current campaign, two seasons after ditching the brewers for Gor Mahia and St George's of Ethiopia.

