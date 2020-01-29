Rwanda/Egypt: Iranzi Joins Egyptian Side Aswan SC on Loan

28 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

RAYON Sports forward Jean Claude Iranzi has joined Egyptian Premier League side Aswan SC on a six-month loan, the club has announced.

Iranzi, 29, completed the move on Tuesday afternoon in Aswan City, Egypt. The deal runs until the end of the 2019/2020 season.

The Rwanda international joined Rayon as a free agent in July 2019 after Rwanda Premier League rivals APR released him along with 15 others.

In what was widely seen as a squad swap, at least half the released players were immediately signed by Rayon after the latter had just lost five of their 2018-19 league title winning players to APR, including former skipper Thierry Manzi.

Iranzi is the second Rwandan in the Egyptian top tier league after Kevin Muhire who plays for Tala'ea El Gaish SC.

He becomes the second key member of Rayon Sports squad to depart the club this month following Ghanaian Michael Sarpong who joined Chinese second division outfit Changshun Tatai at a record fee of $650,000 – about Rwf611 million.

After 15 matches, Iranzi's new team Aswan lie in 16th position on the 18-team table with 12 points, 24 behind leaders Al Ahly who have played three games less.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

