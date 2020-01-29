Kenya: Odinga - Give Olympics Team Full Support

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga wants Team Kenya exposed to quality training so as to ignite enhanced performances at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games slated for July 24 to August 9.

Raila, who is the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) leader, called on the government, corporates and other stakeholders to pull all stops and ensure Team Kenya prepares well.

"He wants all the disciplines that have not qualified to be given full support and those that have to prepare adequately and that they should be exposed to quality build up matches and facilities," said Waithaka Kioni, Team Kenya's Chef de Mission for the Tokyo Games.

Kioni said that Raila called on the team's management to deliver a scandal-free competition unlike what transpired during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games that had hiccups right from the team's camp.

Kioni was addressing Nation Sport after leading a high-powered delegation from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) to meet the Opposition leader at his Capitol Hill Centre office Tuesday morning.

Kioni, who is also the Nock Second Deputy President, was accompanied at the close door meeting by First Deputy President Shadrack Maluki, Secretary General Francis Mutuku and Treasurer Anthony Kariuki. Also present were Nock committee members Shoiab Vayani, Paul Otula and Winnie Kamau.

Raila had earlier on met Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) officials led by President Nick Mwendwa and Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno.

NOCK PLAZA

Kioni was amazed by Raila's fantastic memory of Kenya's performances at the Olympics since the 1956 Games and his general knowledge of Kenyan sports.

Kioni cashed in on the meeting to thank Raila for his timely intervention that halted the intended auction of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) Plaza, whose construction had stalled in March last year.

Odinga noted with concern the continuing plans to sell the building in Nairobi's Upper Hill through public auction over monies owed to Sidian Bank and called on the government to stop it.

Sidian, who were the main financier, had put the building under the hammer in advertisements in Daily Nation of March 18 and 25, 2019.

This is after Nock were unable to rescue its stalled construction of its Sh1.2 billion headquarters, Nock Plaza.

"It's through his intervention that the government moved in to take over," said Kioni, adding that even though 88 sportsmen and women have so far qualified for Tokyo Olympics, it's their hope to send a team of 100 athletes.

Maluki explained further that they discussed with Raila about sports development in the country and to a large extent funding of sports by the government.

"He wants all the Olympic programs and funding from the government to be fast-tracked, adding that that is the only way the country will conjure good results," said Maluki.

Kenya chalked its best ever show at the Summers Games during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

They country hauled 13 medals which include six gold, six silver and one bronze, a performance that surpassed their show from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where they won six gold, four silver and six bronze medals.