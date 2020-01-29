Kenya: New Varsity Basketball League Starts

28 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Ten universities in Nairobi County will from February 1 feature in a new basketball league.

The National University Basketball League is a partnership between Robert Tumelo Group and Kenya University Sports Association.

Only men's teams will feature in the first edition of the league, whose matches will take place every Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium, organisers said on Tuesday.

The organisers added that they intend to introduce the women's category in the second edition in September. The University of Nairobi, Kenyatta University, Africa Nazarene University and Catholic University of East Africa have been selected for the competition's first edition.

Others include Riara, Multi-Media, Strathmore, Zetech and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

The teams were selected based on their history in basketball, which included performance and commitment.

Already, they have been kitted by NUBL and will not be charged registration fee to feature in the competition.

Unlike in other basketball leagues, where top eight teams qualify for play-offs to decide the winner, in NUBL, the teams have been placed into two pooling, each comprising five teams.

