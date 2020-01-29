Nigeria: Four Die of Lassa Fever in Taraba

Photo: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Public Health Image Library/Wikimedia Commons
A transmission electron micrograph of a number of Lassa virus virions adjacent to some cell debris. The virus, a member of the virus family Arenaviridae, causes Lassa fever.
28 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Taraba State Commissioner for Health, Innocent Vakkai, on Tuesday, said Lassa fever has claimed the lives of four persons in the state so far.

Mr Vakkai told journalists in Jalingo, the state capital that 15 suspected cases were tested and five turned out positive, out of which, four died.

The commissioner said the state government has activated its surveillance system for more case detection and proper treatment.

He noted that efforts were ongoing to create awareness among residents of the state to enlighten them about the symptoms of the disease.

He regretted that challenges such as late report of cases to hospitals and the difficult terrain of the state remained major problems to the management of the disease in Taraba.

He revealed that the Federal Ministry of Health promised to provide testing machines, but that the state government may acquire its equipment to reduce waiting time between suspicion and confirmation.

Meanwhile, the Acting Head, Clinical Services of Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, Ahmed Jatau, said "a medical doctor tested positive."

He explained that the doctor, a house officer, was currently undergoing treatment at Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo.

"We sent 10 suspected cases for test and six tested positive and out of the six confirmed cases, four died even before their results came in.

"Out of the remaining two, one has been discharged while the other, who is our own staff, has been transferred to Irrua specialist hospital in Edo for further treatment.

"We have also fumigated the house officers quarters against rodents."

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
