Angola: Anpg, Exxonmobil Agree Extension of Block 15 License

28 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) signed last Monday a contract with ExxonMobil, Operator of Block 15 in Angola, which establishes the amendment to the current Production Sharing Contract for Block 15.

As part of the agreement, the respective production license will be extended until 2032 and Sonangol is integrated into the Contractor Group of that Block, obtaining a 10% stake.

From now on, ExxonMobil's participative interest will be 36%, 24% from BP Exploration, 18% from ENI Angola Exploration and 12% from Equinor Angola.

The project foresees a production of approximately 40.000 barrels of oil / day and will generate about 1000 local jobs during the implementation phase. This agreement is the culmination of the commitment signed in 2019.

The signing follows the Commitment Agreement signed on June 5, 2019, allowing ExxonMobil to carry out a multi-year drilling program in the block and install new technology in order to increase the capacity of the existing subsea flow lines.

"By means of this agreement, ExxonMobil and its partners will contribute to the increase in the investments needed to increase production in the short term and generate more jobs at the local level", said the ANPG's CEO, Paulino Jerónimo.

"This collaboration with ANPG will allow Block 15 to optimize recovery and add oil production from mature fields", said the director general of ExxonMobil in Angola, Andre Kostelnik.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Business
Energy
Petroleum
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.