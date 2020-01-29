Angola: Support Line for Children Starts Operating in April

Luanda — A telephone line to support children and teenagers, called Ajuda SOS - Criança, will be launched by the National Child Institute (Inac) next April, aiming at prevention, care, promotion of education, information and communication.

The line, with the number 15015, aims to complement the Government's efforts, creating yet another mechanism to facilitate children's access to the services that should be of assistance to them, responding to one of the committee's concrete recommendations on the rights of the child in its last Angolan state report.

The reference system defines the general framework for the coordination of the intersectoral provision of child protection services.

According to the director of INAC, Paulo Kalessi who made the announcement today (Tuesday), in Luanda, the initiative aims to provide support and assistance to children victims of violence.

The director explained that the calls will be free, anonymous and confidential and, in the first phase, they will work on normal working days (8:00 am / 3:30 pm) and then 24 hours a day.

Throughout 2019, Paulo Kalessi said that approximately 1000 technicians from different areas were trained to collaborate to ensure an efficient, swift case management and always respecting the child's privacy.