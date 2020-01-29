Tanzania: Bulaya Replaces Lissu As the Opposition Chief Whip

28 January 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Habel Chidawali

Dodoma — The main opposition party Chadema has appointed Bunda urban Member of Parliament (MP) Esther Bulaya as the new Chief Whip of the opposition in the Parliament to replace former Singida North MP Tundu Lissu, whose status was revoked.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, informed the Parliament that he had received a letter from Chadema national chairman Mr Freemen Mbowe about the decision to appoint Ms Buluaya.

In June, 2019 Speaker Ndugai announced that Mr Lissu was stripped of his Singida North Parliamentary Seat for absenteeism as well as failure to declare his wealth.

Mr Lissu has been out of the country since September 2017 when he survived an assassination attempt. He was treated in Nairobi and currently he is in Belgium. Mr Lissu has failed to return to the country due to what he called safety concerns.

In his absence, Rombo Member of Parliament Mr Joseph Selasini was standing in as the opposition Chief Whip before he resigned earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the National Assembly has congratulated both Mr Freeman Mbowe and Mr John Mnyika for being elected party national chairman and party secretary general respectively.

Also Read

NBA players, fans pay tribute to trailblazing idol Kobe

Nigerians turn to traditional brew as economy staggers

Brexit fuels calls for second Scottish independence vote

South Sudan ranked most corrupt in East Africa

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.