Kenya: New Electoral Board Constituted, Fresh Code Passed at FKF SGM

28 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) members have passed a new electoral code and board in a Special General Meeting (SGM) held earlier on Tuesday at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi ahead of the elections scheduled to be held in March.

The new board comprises Communication Consultant Kentice Tikoko, Patrick Onyango, who has previously worked for Fifa, sports journalist Ali Hassan Kauleni, former Fifa referee Alfred Ndinya and Samwel Karanja who is also a Communication Consultant.

Others are Kenya Table Tennis Association chairman Andrew Mudibo, Rachel Muthoga and Elaine Mbugua.

The initial electoral board chaired by Prof Edwin Wamukoya and Elynah Shiveka was disbanded after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) nullified the polls last month.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa has revealed the new board will accompany him, officials from the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), Sports Registrar and officials from the Ministry of Sport to Zurich on Wednesday to meet Fifa for an 'open' discussion on the upcoming elections.

GOR, LEOPARDS ABSTAIN

"We want to share with Fifa our plans and also to get their view and opinions on the same. We spent around Sh 15 million in the aborted elections last time and we are going to spend roughly the same amount in the upcoming elections so we have to be very careful," Mwendwa said.

Kenya Football Coaches Association (KEFOCA), Kenya Football Referees Association (KEFORA) and Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) once again missed the FKF SGM as they are yet to hold their own elections.

The three bodies also missed the aborted FKF elections held late last year.

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards did not vote for or against the new electoral code and board as they chose to abstain from voting.

