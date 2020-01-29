Tanzania: Arusha Chini Ward Records Decline in Gender Violence

GENDER Based Violence (GBV) incidents and Violence Against Children (VAC) have declined in Arusha Chini ward, Moshi District, thanks to a project implemented by Tusonge Community Development Organisation (Tusonge CDO).

This was stated by the Arusha Chini Councilor, Mr Rogers Mmari during an evaluation meeting of the three years project, which was held recently.

The downing of tools used to commit Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) to girls by some of the Ngaribas (women who perform FGM) was one of the greatest achievements of the project.

"These Ngaribas have not only abandoned the practice of female genital mutilation, but they have also joined the campaign meant to end FGM also, which is meant to convince other Ngaribas who still perform the outdated practices to quit too," he said.

Mr Mmari added that the achievements as far as the Tusonge CDO project was concerned was due to the fact that Tusonge CDO's leadership decided to involve religious and government leaders in village and hamlet level, a move which enabled the education on GBV to reach many people, especially in rural areas.

"In the past, such educational campaign projects like the one we received from Tusonge were provided in district and regional levels and involved only a few leaders and citizens, but the Tusonge approach was able to reach many people, down to hamlet level," he said.

Mikocheni Village Chairman, Mr Evarist Komba said the project brought about significant changes.

Before the coming of this project, people were thinking that the cruelty they inflicted on their wives or children, including abandoning their families, were a normal thing, but after receiving education, the situation changed, and there is now harmony among many families in our area.

"Now that this project is phasing out, may I take this opportunity to assure Tusonge management that we will make use of the education and all that was provided to us through this project to make sure the war against gender violence is sustainable," he said.

One of the Ngaribas who abandoned her FGM trade, Ms Sarah Koroma, confessed that she used to commit such brutal acts to girls during the end of the year period when most of the children were on their holidays, and that she used to perform FGM to between 30 and 40 girls in that period.

"I assure the public that I have decided to put down the tools, I won't repeat these evil acts again, I further promise that I will now join the government, Tusonge activists and other stakeholders in the fight against FGM to urge others who still entertain the vice, and convince parents who still believe in FGM to stop completely," she said.