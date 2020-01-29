Tanzania: Lack of Transport Forces Ulanga Prison to Use Bodaboda

ULANGA Lawmaker, Goodluck Mlinga (CCM), on Tuesday stunned the House after he revealed that remandees at Ulanga prison in his constituency were being transported on bodaboda transport because there is not even a single vehicle to ferry them.

In his supplementary question to Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Hamad Yusuph Masauni, the MP charged that for almost five years people in remand prison were being ferried on bodaboda to courts, something that creates a risk for prison officers who escort them.

The outspoken young MP wanted to know when the government would provide a motor vehicle to his constituency in order to reduce chances of remandees from escaping.

Responding, Mr Masauni said his ministry was well aware of the challenges facing areas where there are no means of transport, adding that plans are underway to ensure that all prisons that have no vans, including that of Ulanga, are getting them.

Earlier during the main question, Tabora Urban lawmaker, Emmanuel Mwakasaka (CCM), said there were complaints from different companies that were given tenders by the ministry to offer services in various prisons countrywide.

Including supplying food to prisoners as well as motor vehicle maintenance, he requested the government to state as to when they would be paid their outstanding debts.

Responding, the Deputy Minister said that on various occasions, the government has cleared outstanding debts to various service providers, including those supplying food as well as motor vehicle maintenance countrywide.

"Between 2016/17 and 2018/2019 a whopping 23.56bn/-was paid to service providers as well as clearing other operational costs, food supply and motor vehicle maintenance to clear outstanding debts that were accumulated between 2014/15 and 2016/17," he said.

He Added that debts for 2012/13, 2013/14 and 2017/18 had already been verified and that the ministry was pending payment from the treasury before clearing them once and for all.

However, he added that an assessment for the debts for 2018/2019 had already been made and that they were pending verification from the treasury before they were cleared.