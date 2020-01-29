Tanzania: New Machines Set to Reduce Dialysis Burden

IN what certainly represents a major breakthrough for people suffering from kidney complications, the government is expected to distribute 45 new kidney dialysis machines in eight regions.

Equally, the government is planning to distribute five digital X-Ray machines in five regional referral hospitals, Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile told parliament on Tuesday.

Responding to a supplementary question from Special Seats MP, Salma Kikwete in parliament yesterday, Dr Ndugulile said the machines need special treatment, special infrastructure and specialists to operate.

"We shall begin with Mtwara Region, where patients from neighboring regions, including Lindi can access the service from there," said Dr Ndugulile when responding to Mrs Kikwete, who wanted to know when the government was expecting to distribute the machines so that patients suffering from kidney complications can access dialysis services in Lindi Region.

Dialysis machines are used to filter a patient's blood to remove excess water and waste products when the kidneys are damaged, dysfunctional, or missing.

The dialysis machine represents an artificial kidney. Despite the growing burden of kidney diseases worldwide, kidney health disparity and inequity are still widespread.

Globally, chronic kidney diseases (CKD) cause at least 2.4 million deaths per year, and are now the sixth fastest growing cause of death.

Transplantation is considered the most cost-effective treatment of CKD. However, it has high set up costs with regards to infrastructure and requires highly specialised teams, availability of organ donors and cannot be done without dialysis backup.

A single dialysis in Tanzania costs 250,000/-, meaning that a patient can spend up to 1m/-per week. However, the country has so far reduced referrals for India to treat kidney complications.

Initially, a person who was referred to India for kidney transplantation spent between 80m/-and 100m/-, but now a patient who receives the same treatment at MNH or Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) which are currently offering kidney transplantation surgery, spends only 21m/-.

On digital X-ray machines, Dr Ndugulile told the National Assembly that the government had already procured the five machines and that they would be distributed to Mtwara, Njombe, Iringa, Tabora and Temeke Referral hospitals.

He was responding to a question by Special Seats MP, Tunza Malapo (CHADEMA), who demanded the government's commitment as to when patients at Mtwara Referral Hospital would receive digital X-ray machine so that they don't travel longer distances to cross borders in accessing the service.

"We received the five new machines on January 14, and we now want to distribute them in those regional referral hospitals, including Ligula hospital in Mtwara Region."

According to Dr Ndugulile, because of shortage of specialists, the government had introduced a new service at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) and Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) called telemedicine and teleradiology.

In the new service, he insisted, a radiographer can take Ex-ray pictures from any medical facility countrywide and send them to MNH where specialists read the pictures and send results within five minutes.