Tanzania: New Initiative to Benefit Telecom Customers

28 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AIRTEL Tanzania has launched a new initiative for customers enjoying free talk time by re-charging Luku through use of Airtel money.

The campaign dubbed 'nunua luku uongee bure' is one of the initiatives specially formulated to promote financial inclusion among Tanzanians.

Mobile money has evolved from traditional payments such as domestic remittances and airtime top-ups, to more complex financial products.

Airtel Money Director, Isack Nchunda said at the launch of the campaign that the offer is available to all Airtel money service users in the country.

"Every Customer who buys Luku through use of Airtel money will get up to 80 minutes depending on value of Luku purchased," he said in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Airtel Money Tanzania is already integrated to Government electronic payment gateway (GEPG) allowing Airtel money users to buy Luku conveniently.

Nchunda said whenever a customer buys Luku from 100/-through Airtel money, the customer gets bonus talk time instantly.

This bonus can be used for SMS, data or talk time valid for 24 hours.

The latest statistics from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), Tanzania has more than 22.9 million mobile money subscriptions with total mobile money transactions value pegged at more than 8tri/-by June 2019.

Speaking at the same event, Airtel Tanzania Public Relations Manager Jackson Mmbando said Airtel prides itself to have one of the biggest mobile money agent networks in the country.

