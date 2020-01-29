Malawi/Zambia: Malawi U-20 Women's Team Loses 1-0 to Zambia

Malawi Under 20 Women's Football Team on Tuesday narrowly lost 1-0 to Zambia in an international friendly match played at the Sunset Stadium away in Lusaka, Zambia.

Zambia started the game on a high with a clear chance in as early as four minutes but a Maylan Mulenga's shot went marginally wide.

According to Zambia and Malawi FA's reports, the Zambian's had a number of chances from their fierce attacks comparing to the visitors.

But the visitors have to thank their goalkeeper Ruth Mhango who was on top of her game.

Malawi's first open chance came in the 20th minute when they won a free kick just before the 18 yard box but Chimwemwe Bonongwe blasted the ball over the cross bar.

They nearly took the lead in the 29 minute when Yamikani Mhango's shot managed to beat Zambia's goalkeeper Anna Mukumbuta but the ball bounces off across the goal mouth with Gladys Banda arriving abit late to finish off the job.

First half ended 0-0.

In the second half, both sides made a number of substitutions in search of a lead.

However, it was the home side managed to breakthrough in the 72nd minute through Salome Phiri.

Malawi nearly leveled the scores as in the dying minutes but a captain Zainab Kapanda shot was denied entry into the net by the goal post.

At the end of 90 minutes, 1-0 it ended in favour of Zambia.

This was a strength testing match for Malawi as they prepare to face Zimbabwe in a return leg against of the 2020 FIFA Under 20 Women's World Cup Preliminary Round qualifiers this weekend.

The first leg which was played at the Kamuzu Stadium ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

The team will proceed to Bulawayo tomorrow Wednesday this is according to a communication from Football Association of Malawi (FAM).