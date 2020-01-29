Malawi: Hip-Hop Artist Toast Announces New EP 'Don't Try This At Home'

Hip-Hop artist Toast has finally revealed the name, artwork and tracklist for his new EP; titled DTTAH (Don't Try This At Home).

This comes as Toast's first project as a solo artist. Amid having a slight delay to the release of the project, the rapper said he had been busy with studies.

"This is a project I have worked on from 2018 and it took me time 'cause I had made a decision to return back to varsity, but I can finally say my first solo project is done and coming out on 9 March 2020," he said.

The EP consists of six songs and two bonus tracks, including features from; Tuno, Quest, Henwood and South African rapper Kwesta.

Prior to its release the EP will be made available for purchase (buying) as soon as it drops.

"It will be at an affordable price one that everyone can afford," said Toast.

"It's called "DTTAH", which stands for don't try this at home. I chose this title and the artwork to convey a message as what most of the artists do people seem to try and copy forgetting some of it is just for entertainment purposes, taking it as an artist is a tool for educating as much as entertaining".

"So in the artwork is a reflection of something I don't do, but most people would presume I do hence the title "Don't Try This At Home".

"The album has different type of sounds from Rap, Trap, Pop and Dancehall. I tried to create music that everyone can listen to and not just focus on one type of sound and in my songs I used Chichewa, English and Swahili. I hope when it is released you will support the craft as you have over the years," said Toast.