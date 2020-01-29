Nigeria: 8 Million Trees Planted in Katsina LGAs to Tackle Desert Encroachment

Katsina — The European Union (EU) funded Fuel Wood Balance (FUWOBA) project has in the last five years planted eight million trees in seven local government areas of Katsina State. The participating councils are Baure, Mashi, Dutsi, Daura, Maiadua, Zango and Sandamu.

Speaking at the review ceremony, the coordinator in the state, Dr Chris Udokang, said the project was designed to address the environmental challenge of desert encroachment that was bedevilling the areas.

According to him, the project which is rounding up has increased wood supply by establishing farmer manage natural regeneration and other sustainable agro forestry models.

"Over 275,000 farmers, pastoralists and small entrepreneurs, were created just as 55,000 households benefited during the project" he said.

He said, even though the project was winding up in the state this month, a sustainable road map has been established to ensure the sustainability of the project through the creation of front desks at the state department of forestry and the seven councils.‎