Kenya: Mwendwa Discloses His Grand Plans to Rescue KPL

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has revealed he held a meeting with all Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs this week to discuss the future of the league.

KPL's mandate to run the league comes to an end mid this year and the federation is keen on taking charge.

To that effect, Mwendwa has revealed that have a raft of proposals which will be presented to its members during the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in October.

"Our contract with KPL is coming to an end soon and I recently had a candid conversation with the clubs. We have agreed on how we want the KPL to be run from next season and we have many other proposals that we shall share and seek consent from the members to implement in the next AGM," Mwendwa said during FKF's Special General Meeting at Safari Park on Tuesday

"We want KPL to have an independent chairperson appointed by the National Executive Committee and seconded by members in our next election. He will have two assistants from the KPL clubs also voted by members. The KPL must operate from the federation's office at goal project. They will be independent but will run under the guidance of FKF," he added

The current KPL management led by CEO Jack Oguda has had a rough in recent times, following the exit of gaming company SportPesa who were the league's title sponsor.

KPL recently moved from an expansive office based at the Brookside Drive in Westlands to a smaller space along Lenana road in clear cost-cutting measures.

Mwendwa however says FKF has a number of proposals ready - including securing sponsorship for the league - to steer the sinking ship that is KPL.