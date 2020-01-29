Zimbabwe: Police Intensify Raids On Illegal Miners

29 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

SIXTY-THREE more illegal miners have been arrested this week in Mashonaland Central Province. Police have also impounded three vehicles carrying gold ore and recovered compressors and generators at Kitsiyatota, Garati and Makusha mining areas.

Officer Commanding Mashonaland Central Province Commissioner David Mahoya said "Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere" against illegal miners and machete gangs was ongoing and people should not return to illegal mining areas.

"The arrests were made in pre-dawn raids on Monday and Tuesday, while several items comprising 63 compressors, five generators and other equipment used in mining gold were recovered.

"We also impounded three vehicles carrying gold ore. Illegal mining activities here have caused massive land degradation, with some mining under railway lines and highway roads."

Comm Mahoya said illegal mining activities have led to robberies, murder and assault by machete-wielding gangs.

The most affected areas are Mazowe, Glendale, Bindura and Shamva, where thousands of artisanal miners have been attracted by abundant gold.

Comm Mahoya said prostitution and drug abuse within mining areas were also on the increase, prompting police to move in and restore law and order, especially at Jumbo Mine in Mazowe, Kitsiyatota, Garati, Makusha and Shamva.

Since January 1, a total of 1 621 illegal gold miners have been arrested in Mazowe and Shamva under the blitz.

About 30 arrests were made under "Operation No to Dangerous Weapons", while 55 hammer mills, 54 generators, 47 water pumps, nine machetes and 447 explosives were recovered.

Comm Mahoya said police were making use of information communication technologies to curb criminal activities which have become sophisticated.

"We are not lagging behind in adopting technology and modern ideas and strategies to create a conducive environment for economic development," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
Business
Southern Africa
Mining
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.