Zimbabwe: Chiyangwa to Announce New AAG Executive

29 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

Affirmative Action Group (AAG) founder, Philip Chiyangwa will next month announce new executive committee members of the 1994 organisation.

In an interview, Chiyangwa, a prominent businessman and Zanu PF politician, said the current executive's tenure was long overdue and it was time the organisation appointed a new team that will move the group forward.

AAG was formed 26 years ago to promote black economic empowerment.

"I think for a long time now I have been under so much pressure with respect to the appointment of the Affirmative Action Group new executive," said Chiyangwa.

"Two years ago, I had to rethink about the objectives and the mission of this organisation and I have come to the conclusion that in February 2020, I will be making the announcement of a new executive," said Chiyangwa.

"Terms of the Chamu Chiwanza led executive committee expired and I have thought of the new appointees thoroughly."

Former Cabinet ministers Supa Mandiwanzira and Patrick Zhuwao once served as AAG President and Vice President, respectively. Former Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, was also once a Vice President of AAG.

"The organisation was founded on the principle that we want to defend what we have and actually agitate for more," Chiyangwa said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.