Tanzania: Murder Suspects Cry Foul Over Investigation Delays

SIX persons allegedly linked to the killing of former prominent lawyer and politician, Dr Edmund Segondo Mvungi, on Tuesday came up in arms for failure by Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court to reprimand the prosecution over delay of investigations.

They told Resident Magistrate, Vick Mwaikambo that the case has been pending in court for so long without completion of investigations, while no action has been taken against the prosecution over such delay.

"We have lost confidence on you because there is nothing going on here. We want this case transferred to the magistrate in charge for other action," one of the accused persons, Longishu Losingo, said.

The accused were reacting to a request by the prosecution for further adjournment of the case.

The magistrate, however, directed the accused persons to follow the procedure by writing a letter to express their wishes. She adjourned the case to February 10, 2020 for another mention.

Before adjournment, State Attorney, Ashura Mzava, for prosecution, informed the court that investigations into the case are still incomplete, thus, requested for more time to complete the process.

Other accused persons into the trial are Msigwa Matonya, Mianda Mlewa, alias White, Paulo Mndonondo, Juma Kangungu and John Mayunga, alias Ngosha.

The prosecution alleges that the accused killed Dr Mvungi on November 3, 2013, at Msakuzi Kiswegere area in Kinondoni District in the city.

It is alleged that a group of suspected robbers at night stormed the residence of Dr Mvungi (61) and critically wounded him using machete.

He was first admitted at the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) intensive care unit in Dar es Salaam, but his condition remained critical, prompting for referral to Milpark Hospital in Parktown West, Johannesburg, South Africa on November 7, 2013.

Dr Mvungi, a renowned lawyer and 2005 presidential candidate under NCCR-Mageuzi ticket, died in the South African hospital on November 13, 2013, following the injuries he suffered during the robbery.

Dr Mvungi was an Advocate of the High Court and Court of Appeal.