Tanzania: Lake Fisheries Programme Contribute to Blue Economy

TANZANIA is set to benefit from the 2m Euros programme initiated in the Lake Victoria that will contribute to sustainable fisheries for the blue economy.

The overall objective of the European Union Development Fund's E€OFISH programme is to enhance equitable economic growth by promoting sustainable fisheries in the Eastern and Southern Africa and Indian Ocean regions.

The programme to be implemented under the Lake Victoria Fisheries Organization (LVFO), has been endorsed by the First E€OFISH Regional Programme Steering Committee (PSC).

Other member states in the LVFO programme are Burundi, Kenya and Uganda.

The statement released by LVFO from Kisumu Kenya had it that there will be both operational and closure periods from February 25th to September 13th, 2024 and from September14th, 2024 to May 12th, 2025.

Activities to be implemented in the programme include enhancing the institutional, structural and legal frameworks of LVFO against the backdrop of expanded scope and mandate; reviewing performance of Lake Victoria Fisheries Management Plan-III (2016/20) and drafting the Lake Victoria Fisheries Management Plan-IV (2021/25).

Other activities are regional harmonisation of the annual licensing of fisheries, fishing boats and fishers, expansion and updating of the existing fisheries database, marking and protection of biodiversity hotspots and breeding/nursery areas in selected areas and conducting lake-wide Frame Survey on Lake Victoria.

Also on cards are establishing and implementing a regional monitoring, control and surveillance (MCS) system that encompasses, development of regional guidelines or framework on fisheries licensing and establishment of user rightsbased management systems control of open access.

The programme will seek regional harmonisation, planning the implementation and conducting of MCS operations on Lake Victoria.

There will be training in enforcement, compliance and prosecution procedures in enforcement, compliance and prosecution procedures.

Also facilitation of national high-level policy dialogue on illegal unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and sensitize fisher communities and lower-level leadership on the importance of their roles in combating IUU.

Another is provision of communication and visibility actions in line with the E€OFISH communication and visibility strategy.

The specific objective of the project is to support sustainable management and development of fisheries in order to contribute to poverty alleviation, food and nutrition security while addressing climate change resilience and enhancing marine biodiversity.

The E€OFISH Programme is also implemented in four other regional economic communities, namely SADC, COMESA, IOC and IGAD with the support of the European Union.