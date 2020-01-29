Nigeria: Winning Grammy Award Would Have Ruined Burna Boy - HR Expert

The 2020 Grammy awards have come and gone; we have seen the winners and the losers. However, since Nigeria's representative in the Grammy, Burna Boy lost the coveted award to Beninese singer and actress, Angelique Kidjo, people have been reacting to the former's loss on social media.

Among those who reacted to the award, is a PR Expert, Oyinkansola Alabi. She noted that it was good Burna Boy lost the award as winning it would have ruined him.

According to Alabi, though she loves his diligence she was sacred about his attitude towards fame and money.

Alabi, however, congratulated Burna Boy for getting nominated at the first instance, claiming that with his nomination, Burna Boy would now enjoy the international recognition that comes with a Grammy nomination.

Burna Boy's album, African Giant, lost out to Angelique Kidjo's album, Celia. Angelique Kidjo dedicated her award to Burna Boy.