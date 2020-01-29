Nigeria: Winning Grammy Award Would Have Ruined Burna Boy - HR Expert

29 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sylvester Kwentua

The 2020 Grammy awards have come and gone; we have seen the winners and the losers. However, since Nigeria's representative in the Grammy, Burna Boy lost the coveted award to Beninese singer and actress, Angelique Kidjo, people have been reacting to the former's loss on social media.

Among those who reacted to the award, is a PR Expert, Oyinkansola Alabi. She noted that it was good Burna Boy lost the award as winning it would have ruined him.

According to Alabi, though she loves his diligence she was sacred about his attitude towards fame and money.

Alabi, however, congratulated Burna Boy for getting nominated at the first instance, claiming that with his nomination, Burna Boy would now enjoy the international recognition that comes with a Grammy nomination.

Burna Boy's album, African Giant, lost out to Angelique Kidjo's album, Celia. Angelique Kidjo dedicated her award to Burna Boy.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.