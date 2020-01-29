Zimbabwe: Coronavirus Fight - China Ready to Work With Zim

CHINA has built an all-round and multi-level containment and mitigation system focusing on Wuhan and Hubei provinces and covering the country at all levels in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus had by yesterday claimed at least 106 lives and affected 4 500 people.

In a statement yesterday, the Chinese Embassy in Harare said the Asian country attached great importance to fighting the epidemic and that President Xi Jinping had repeatedly given important instructions on its containment and mitigation.

The statement said China was speeding up progress in a scientific and orderly manner, and should there be confirmed cases in Zimbabwe, China stood ready to work closely with the Zimbabwean Government in providing all possible support to jointly treat the patients, contain and mitigate the effects.

"The Chinese nation has withstood many tests in its history. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese Government, the people of the whole country will unite as one and are fully capable and confident of winning this battle at an early date."

Fighting the spread of the epidemic was a common concern to the international community, and China was willing to work with other countries to actively respond to it.

"We have informed the World Health Organisation (WHO), relevant countries, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan of the latest epidemic situation and have shared information on virus gene sequences with all parties at the earliest time possible."

The statement said a WHO group of experts had arrived in Wuhan for a field visit and praised the effective measures taken by China to deal with the epidemic.

The WHO director-general also fully affirmed China's response.

"We thank the international community, including Zimbabwe, for its full understanding and support for China. Life comes first. The Chinese Government is committed to safeguarding the safety and health of the Chinese people.

"We will also honour our responsibility in ensuring the safety of every foreign nationals in China, including Zimbabweans, and address their legitimate concerns in a timely manner.

"We will continue to strengthen communication and coordination with the international community and work closely with international partners to contain and mitigate the epidemic."

The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe was making an all-out effort to prevent the virus from spreading to Zimbabwe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Asia, Australia, and Africa Zimbabwe External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have informed Zimbabwean authorities in health, foreign affairs, airport and other ports of entry of the latest developments of the epidemic and established an information-sharing mechanism with them.

"We have requested Chinese nationals coming to Zimbabwe to cooperate with the screening measures of the Zimbabwean authorities at the ports of entry and issued three consular notices to provide information updates and recommendations for epidemic prevention."

According to the statement, China has urged associations of the Chinese community and Chinese businesses and institutions in Zimbabwe to raise awareness among their members and employees who have returned from holiday in China.

Those who had returned to the most affected regions in China such as Hubei, were advised to hold off coming back to Zimbabwe until the situation eased to reduce the risk of bringing the virus to Zimbabwe.

The embassy said those who had returned to Zimbabwe from the worst-hit areas in China were requested to undergo a self-quarantine for two weeks at home, not to go to public places, offices, or any gatherings.

"If suspected symptoms appear, they are asked to immediately seek medical help and report to the embassy.

"Should there be confirmed cases in Zimbabwe, China stands ready to work closely with the Zimbabwean Government and provide all possible support to jointly treat the patients and contain and mitigate the situation.

"The Chinese medical team in Zimbabwe has put together a special task force for this purpose."

The Chinese Embassy said it would stay in close communication and work hand-in-glove with the Zimbabwean Government to contain the epidemic.