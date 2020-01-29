Zimbabwe: African Armyworm Outbreak - Govt Supplies More Chemicals

29 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Midlands Bureau

Government has supplied more chemicals to deal with the African armyworm outbreak in Midlands, the province's lands, crop and livestock officer Mrs Madeline Magwenzi has said.

Experts were dispatched to the province last week to assess the requirements following an outbreak of African armyworm in five districts.

"We have received more chemicals to deal with the African armyworm menace which has affected Lower Gweru, Zvishavane, Shurugwi and Mberengwa districts. This was after we had exhausted the initial consignment we had received as a province. So we are grateful with the Government's swiftness in terms of chemical supplies," she said.

"We have Agritex officers and agronomists working with the farmers on the ground, but the situation is now under control," she said.

The African armyworm outbreak was first detected in Lower Gweru.

The pests were later reported in four other districts in the province, prompting the Government's reaction.

Meanwhile, Mrs Magwenzi urged farmers to plant small grains and other short-season varieties in order to improve farm yields.

The majority of farmers in the province started planting about two weeks ago when the country received rains.

"Because of the changes in seasons, it is important for farmers to know their soil types and then plant short-season varieties and small grains which suit the soils," she said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

