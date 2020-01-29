Nigeria: Funke Akindele's Ex-Husband's Latest Move

26 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

Property merchant, Kehinde Oloyede, of the Kendoo Investment, fame has launched himself back to political reckoning.

The son of one-time Iyaloja of Oshodi and ex-hubby of Nollywood screen goddess, Funke Akindele, is eyeing the number one seat in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Before this latest political move, he has aspired twice to become a House of Representatives member in the same zone.

Oloyede may clinch his party's ticket as sources said he is hobnobbing with the powers-that-be in the area.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.