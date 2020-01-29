Nigeria: Funke Akindele's Ex-Husband's Latest Move

Property merchant, Kehinde Oloyede, of the Kendoo Investment, fame has launched himself back to political reckoning.

The son of one-time Iyaloja of Oshodi and ex-hubby of Nollywood screen goddess, Funke Akindele, is eyeing the number one seat in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Before this latest political move, he has aspired twice to become a House of Representatives member in the same zone.

Oloyede may clinch his party's ticket as sources said he is hobnobbing with the powers-that-be in the area.