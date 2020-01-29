Nigeria: We Must Begin to Think Nigeria First for Our Creative Industry - Omotola

26 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Nollywood star actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has reacted to the newly amended NBC Broadcast Code, which reviews fines to be paid by erring broadcasting stations from N500,000 to N5 million for breaches relating to hate speeches, inciting comments and indecency.

She said, " "This is a good development for the content industry. We are all in this together and we must protect our local industry with practices that empower the stakeholders more. We must begin to think Nigeria first for our creative industry and work together to make this work."

Omotola made her comment via a WhatsApp group, consisting of creative industry practitioners named FILMIC.

The platform was founded by Charles Novia, CEO of the newly established Teen Africa TV. FILMIC, since inception in June 2019, has held monthly screenings of films by producers, alongside two unique events namely: FILMIC Mini-Colloquium and FILMIC Old School Evening.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.