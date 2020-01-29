Nigeria: We Must Begin to Think Nigeria First for Our Creative Industry - Omotola

Nollywood star actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has reacted to the newly amended NBC Broadcast Code, which reviews fines to be paid by erring broadcasting stations from N500,000 to N5 million for breaches relating to hate speeches, inciting comments and indecency.

She said, " "This is a good development for the content industry. We are all in this together and we must protect our local industry with practices that empower the stakeholders more. We must begin to think Nigeria first for our creative industry and work together to make this work."

Omotola made her comment via a WhatsApp group, consisting of creative industry practitioners named FILMIC.

The platform was founded by Charles Novia, CEO of the newly established Teen Africa TV. FILMIC, since inception in June 2019, has held monthly screenings of films by producers, alongside two unique events namely: FILMIC Mini-Colloquium and FILMIC Old School Evening.