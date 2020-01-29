Nigeria: How Michael Jackson Inspired My Music Career - Hanujay

26 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Michael Jackson may have long been dead, buried but not forgotten. As the King of Pop, his spirit keeps defining the evolution of music and one of Nigeria's brightest stars, Aghogho Hanu Agbodje A.K.A Hanujay has the Wacko Jacko to thank for awakening the sleeping giant of music in him.

Hanujay has barely been on the scene but already has dropped two EPs to show how creative, dynamic and talented he is.

He has released over 20 songs plus over 100 unreleased, still in the pipeline. To date, he has also dropped 4 professional music videos plus a fleet of viral and promotional content.

On MJ's connection in his life, he said "I got into music because I saw Michael Jackson on TV and I was like 3-5 years of age at the time. It was totally amazing and exciting at the same time, seeing what he could do and how people loved him.

In fact, I fainted and died for him and I want people to do that for me too. The beginning was alright, the process was great. I learned for a couple of years, went to music school, before making music then I realized I was the real McCoy," he said.

But things didn't start to get on the up and up for him until 2018 when he released his first EP and the second next year, to announce his intention on the music scene.

"In 2018 I released the 'Vibes' EP' which consists of 8 songs: namely; Dance; Special; Dodo; Fine Wine; Rock Well; Skit; No Smoking Zone; and Good Love.

That was in January of 2018. Then I released another EP, in December of 2019 titled 'Let's smoke and Fuck" with 5 tracks: namely; Uber, Magic, Love, Guyman, and Vibration. They were all produced by Patricia Studios.

There are so many more unreleased singles. Just watch out for Hanujay," he said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
External Relations
Music
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.