Nigeria: How Michael Jackson Inspired My Music Career - Hanujay

Michael Jackson may have long been dead, buried but not forgotten. As the King of Pop, his spirit keeps defining the evolution of music and one of Nigeria's brightest stars, Aghogho Hanu Agbodje A.K.A Hanujay has the Wacko Jacko to thank for awakening the sleeping giant of music in him.

Hanujay has barely been on the scene but already has dropped two EPs to show how creative, dynamic and talented he is.

He has released over 20 songs plus over 100 unreleased, still in the pipeline. To date, he has also dropped 4 professional music videos plus a fleet of viral and promotional content.

On MJ's connection in his life, he said "I got into music because I saw Michael Jackson on TV and I was like 3-5 years of age at the time. It was totally amazing and exciting at the same time, seeing what he could do and how people loved him.

In fact, I fainted and died for him and I want people to do that for me too. The beginning was alright, the process was great. I learned for a couple of years, went to music school, before making music then I realized I was the real McCoy," he said.

But things didn't start to get on the up and up for him until 2018 when he released his first EP and the second next year, to announce his intention on the music scene.

"In 2018 I released the 'Vibes' EP' which consists of 8 songs: namely; Dance; Special; Dodo; Fine Wine; Rock Well; Skit; No Smoking Zone; and Good Love.

That was in January of 2018. Then I released another EP, in December of 2019 titled 'Let's smoke and Fuck" with 5 tracks: namely; Uber, Magic, Love, Guyman, and Vibration. They were all produced by Patricia Studios.

There are so many more unreleased singles. Just watch out for Hanujay," he said.