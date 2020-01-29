Nigeria: Nollywood's Sexiest Romantic Comedy Movie, Dear Affy, Presents Male Cast

26 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

On February 14, 2020, Nigerian cinemas will receive a new visual visitor to the delight of viewers. Described as the sexiest Nollywood movie ever, 'Dear Affy' showcases the creme-de-la-crème of Nollywood's best collection of male role interpreters.

They include Timini Egbuson, Eyinna Nwigwe, Williams Uchemba, Ali Nuhu, Uzee Usman, MC Lively, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Chinedu Ikedieze, Jide kosoko, Chiwetalu Agu, and Odunlade Adekola

Dear Affy movie, directed by media mogul, Samuel Olatunji. It is a romantic comedy with an excellent plot.

It succinctly tells the story of a to beautify damsel who is passionate about her career, she is set to get married to the man of her dreams before life suddenly happens and scuttles her well laid out plan.

She is faced with the proverbial choice between the devil and the red-blue sea. She must fight all forces that want to deny her of the life she desires so much.

These men lead 'Dear Affy' to the cinemas from February 14, 2020.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.