Sudan: December Revolution Victims' Families Appeal to U.S. for Help

Khartoum — The committee of the victims' families of the December revolution has appealed to the US congressional delegation led by Tibor Nagy, US Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of African Affairs, who are currently on an official visit to Sudan, to put more pressure on the transitional government to form special committees to investigate the crimes committed during the December revolution.

In a statement on Sunday during a meeting with the US delegation, the committee demanded that the immunity must be lifted from some military personnel suspected of being involved in the crimes committed during the revolution. During the course of the public uprising and revolution, 290 people lost their lives including 15 children.

"We need assistance with strong witness protection and evidence preservation mechanisms as well as a technical committee to inspect the weapons that were used in the crimes concerned." In the statement, the committee said that the US delegation promised to provide assistance to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

Crimes of September 2013

The investigative committee regarding the crimes committed in September 2013 announced that they have begum their investigations and the reception of complaints and communications starting from Thursday, January 30th.

The head of the committee and the public prosecutor, Nabawia Mohamed confirmed that the committee opens for filing complaints on Monday and Thursday every week from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm at the headquarters of the committee in Elniel Street, South Shambat Bridge.

On September 23, Radio Dabanga reported that Sudanese Prime minister, Abdallah Hamdouk formed an investigation commission into the dismantling of the sit-in in front of the Military Head Quarters in the capital Khartoum calling for the end to the former regime.

