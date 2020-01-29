Sudan: Garaham Meets King of Spain On Sidelines of Fitur Festival

Khartoum — Undersecretary of Ministry of Culture and Information Dr Garaham Abdul-Gadir met with King, Felipe V1 of Spain within framework of Sudan participation zin Fitur International Tourism Fair, January 23-27.

Dr Garaham held a series of meetings with Spansih officials and media over tourism opportunities in Sudan.

The meetings also discussed bilateral relations , cultural and tourism exchange and how to enrich cultural movement through different traditional and folkloric activities.

The visit reaffirmed importance of continuation of cultural and tourism exchange and making use of Spain experiences in organization of international tourism fairs as well as promotion by using the up-to-date technological means.

Dr Garaham launched a series of pamphlets in Spanish language promoting for the Sudanese civilization.