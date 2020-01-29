Chad: Joint Projects Between Sudan and Chad On Precious Stones Extraction

Khartoum — The Public Authority for Geological Research affirmed that there are several joint projects on mining field could be implemented between Sudan and Chad.

Director-General of the Public Authority for Geological Research Engineer Suleiman Abdul-Rahman unveiled that projects could be implemented for utilizing minerals of graphite and iron which are extended in the Sudanese and Chadian lands in addition to extracting precious and semi- precious stones existent in the two countries.

Making remark at conclusion of visit of delegation Chadian Authority for Gold and Precious Metals Engineer Suleiman said such projects could enhance relations between the two countries.

He said that Sudan is working to make use of wide experiences of Chad in area of diamond mining.

The Director-General of Chadian Authority for Gold Mohamed Adam Beshr, for his part, said that they came to Sudan to get acquainted with its wide experiences in mining, laws, regulations and plans drawn up by Sudan to utilize these resources.