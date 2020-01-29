Africa: Trump Support Emboldens U.S. Conservatives in Africa

analysis

They want a place where men are the head of the household, women are obedient child-rearing wives, LGBTQI+ people don't exist and abortion is illegal - and believe this is possible in Africa.

Late 2019, at Cardinal Otunga Plaza, the plush Nairobi headquarters of Kenya's Catholic church, a small, chaotic and sparsely attended conference is taking place. Dubbed a "pro-life and family-friendly", gathering, the small conference was organised to counter a much larger United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)-supported international summit on reproductive health taking place a few blocks away at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre.

The discussion is often bizarre. Some speakers describe the UNFPA conference as "doing Satan's work".

"This is how they are getting the whores of Troy into the city," says Archbishop Hubertus van Megen, the Catholic Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, about the meeting. He also believes that, by delinking sex from procreation, this will make women think, "I am lord over my body".

After claiming that "five-year-olds are being recruited into the homosexual agenda", by being told about same-sex parents, Stephen Green of Christian Voices UK, calls on African governments to close the offices of donor organisations such as the Open Society Foundation...