Ghana: MTTU, Guinness Hold Sensitisation Exercise to Check Drunk-Driving in W/R

Sekondi — The Western Regional Command of the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) at Sekondi, in collaboration with Guinness Ghana Limited, last Friday ended a sensitisation exercise to check drunk-driving on major highways in the region.

The three-day exercise, conducted on the Takoradi -Cape Coast highway, the Kansaworodo-Anaji stretch and the Agona Nkwanta-Takoradi highway, was also aimed at sustaining efforts to reduce dangers associated with drunk-driving recorded over the years.

The exercise was led by the Regional Commander of MTTU, Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah with supports from the Police Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku and Mr Godswey Zapah from Guinness Ghana Limited.

A total of 313 drivers were tested with the breath alcohol tester, and out of the number, three drivers, caught to have exceeded the legal alcohol content of 0.08 per cent, were fined GH₵720.00 each.

For example, on Wednesday, Felix Adongo, then in charge of a Benz tipper truck with the registration Number GR 7874-12, was arrested and detained after his breath sample recorded 0.25 per cent, which exceeded the legal alcoholic content of 0.08 per cent. Meanwhile, the truck had been impounded for further action.

Describing the exercise as a success, Chief Superintendent Appiah, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, said the public needed to understand and appreciate the essence of not drinking alcohol while on the road.

He said: "The exercise primarily was aimed at encouraging motorist to desist from drunk-driving. Indeed, the motorist need to understand that driving under the influence of alcohol could affect your sense of judgment and might lead to fatalities, which we don't want to happen. It's a collective responsibility for all stakeholders to ensure that passengers get to their destinations safely."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also advised drivers to avoid over speeding on the highway, especially when they approached communities.

DSP Adiku also told the Ghanaian Times that during a similar exercise in 2019, out of 385 drivers tested, 12 exceeded the legal alcohol limit and were prosecuted for drunk-driving.

"There is some improvement as per the lower figure recorded this year, this shows that we are making some gains with our educational programmes, particularly on the highway where we want to get the message to motorists. Indeed, we will continue with Guinness Ghana Limited to make driving on our highways alcohol- free," he said.