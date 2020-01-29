Ghana: Calm Returns to Kpatinga

28 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — Calm has returned to Kpatinga in the Gusheigu District of the Northern Region following the beefing up of the security in the community.

One person was killed and six other injured in the two-day gun battle that erupted in the community because of chieftaincy dispute.

It would be recalled that more than 10 compound houses, foodstuff and other property were set ablaze by the combatants during the clash.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday said Kpatinga was calm since the arrival of the security personnel.

"Kpatinga is now calm as the combined team of police and military personnel has taken total control of the situation," he said.

The regional minister who is also the chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) said the security personnel were patrolling the whole area both day and night.

He warned that the security personnel would deal ruthless with anyone caught in any violent act.

Mr Saeed, therefore, admonished residents to stay away from trouble to avoid being arrested.

Meanwhile, information reaching the Ghanaian Times is that many people in Kpatinga, especially women and children, have fled the area.

Many of the residents, according to a source, still entertain fears that there might be some reprisal action as some combatants were arming themselves.

