Ghana: GFA, STC to Sign Partnership

28 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to sign a partnership agreement with the State Transport Corporation (STC).

The deal will come as a relief to referees and other match officials whose transportation needs will be catered for by the state transport firm.

GFA President, Kurt Okraku announced this yesterday at the maiden 'meet the press' event held at the Exim Bank Auditorium in Accra.

He said the arrangement between the two parties will allow match officials to embark on two-way travels to officiate their assigned games in STC vehicles as the GFA resolves to find solutions to the transport challenges that referees and match officials were constantly faced with.

"The GFA will soon announce a deal with transport giants STC to ease the transportation challenges match officials face moving to and from match venues," he said.

This intervention when finally concluded will form part of measures embarked upon by the GFA to improve the welfare and working conditions of Ghanaian referees.

The GFA disbursed GH¢300, 000 to the Referees Association of Ghana (RFA), before the start of the 2019/20 season as part payment of debt owed by the previous administration.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
'Give Me Chance So I Can Fix the Country,' Weah Asks Liberians
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.