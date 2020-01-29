Ghana: GFA, STC to Sign Partnership

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to sign a partnership agreement with the State Transport Corporation (STC).

The deal will come as a relief to referees and other match officials whose transportation needs will be catered for by the state transport firm.

GFA President, Kurt Okraku announced this yesterday at the maiden 'meet the press' event held at the Exim Bank Auditorium in Accra.

He said the arrangement between the two parties will allow match officials to embark on two-way travels to officiate their assigned games in STC vehicles as the GFA resolves to find solutions to the transport challenges that referees and match officials were constantly faced with.

"The GFA will soon announce a deal with transport giants STC to ease the transportation challenges match officials face moving to and from match venues," he said.

This intervention when finally concluded will form part of measures embarked upon by the GFA to improve the welfare and working conditions of Ghanaian referees.

The GFA disbursed GH¢300, 000 to the Referees Association of Ghana (RFA), before the start of the 2019/20 season as part payment of debt owed by the previous administration.