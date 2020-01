The MTN FA Cup preliminary round matches were played over the weekend. Winners of the weekend's matches have advanced to the round of 64 where they will be joined by clubs from the top flight league.

The matches saw some upsets as Nkoranza Warriors lost to second division side Top Talent FC while Okwawu United also stunned Kotoku Royals in Nkawkaw.

