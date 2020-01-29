South Africa: Three Men Arrested With Drugs and Ammunition in Ravensmead

28 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

By participating in efforts to address the causes of crime, Ravensmead SAPS members were busy with visible patrol duties at Northway Street, Ravensmead on Monday, 27 January 2020, when they spotted a suspicious Gold Toyota Avanza parked on the pavement. Upon searching the vehicle, members found 289 mandrax tablets in possession of the suspects.

Two suspects aged 27 and 47 were arrested and are due to make their court appearance on Wednesday, 29 January 2020, at Bellville Magistrate Court for possession of drugs.

In an unrelated incident, Ravensmead Crime Prevention Unit and Steenberg SAPS members were busy with stop and search duties early this morning at about 01:00 in the Ravensmead area. The members followed up on information they received about drugs at a house in Gousblom Street, Uitsig.

Upon searching the premises, they found 310 full mandrax tablets and 40 halves of Mandrax tablets as well as three rounds of ammunition. A 26 year old suspect was arrested for possession of drugs and illegal possession of ammunition, and will appear at Goodwood Magistrate Court on Wednesday, 29 January 2020, on the mentioned charges.

The members were commended for their dedication in the fight against crime as well as good community partnership.

