Mauritius: New Work Permits for Workers Travelling From China Will Not Be Issued Until Further Notice

press release

Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China and travel restrictions imposed to and from China, the Ministry of Labour, Human Resource, Development and Training issued a communique yesterday evening to inform all employers and the public in general that no new work permit for workers travelling from China will be issued until further notice.

However, applications for renewal of work permit will continue to be entertained provided that the holder of the work permit has not travelled to China during the past 15 days and has been medically cleared by the Health authorities.